TikTok Star Quenlin Blackwell, 19, Defends residing with Diplo, 41, Amid Concerns from Warriors

Quenlin Blackwell is defending her choice to live with Diplo.

Before this week, even the 19-year old TikTok celebrity shocked fans when she disclosed she was now living with all the 41-year-old DJ.

“I dwell with Diplo at the moment, and that completely supports my jobs,” Quenlin stated grinning.

If asked the reason they dwelt together, Diplo said it is because he’s”no other buddies.”

Soon after making the show, fans began expressing their concerns regarding the living structures, seeing there is a 22-year age gap between them.

Quenlin subsequently occurred to her Twitter Sunday night (October 26) to deal with circumstance.

“I am an adult. I am not being dressed. Platonic connections exist,” Quenlin began. “I have been living here within a year…I would rather break all my thighs before made to walk than chase Diplo romantically and he would rather damned. He is barley [sic] at LA bc he is so active.”

“Diplo has provided me an chance and safety to make. Diplo and his staff are my spouses in LA and they’re my safety net,” Quenlin continuing. “Diplo and his staff have saved me several times in the weirdos at La.. My parents trust . I hope him. Y’are making me feel helpless. Diplo is the LA dad..nothing more”

