A new study coming out of a New York City established think-tank asserts that around 50percent of women are wearing”imitation” gemstone engagement rings. And in accordance with the report, the girls have NO IDEA THE RINGS ARE FAKE.

A new viral TikTok movie collection, put this problem squarely in the people eye.In the movie, also a high school pupil wreak havoc in the lives of his own instructors using a 16″diamond tester” that he uses to tell if or not a diamond is genuine or not.

This pupil currently a climbing TikTok celebrity called DiamondTesterKid, uploaded his very first movie on Sept. 21st within an eight-part series.

WATCH VIDEO HERE:

At a now-viral clip, that has been seen within 4.9M instances, the adolescent employs a Diamond Selector II to check if among his instructor’s wedding rings would be a true diamond or some simulant rock, for example cubic zirconium.

“You believe it is true?” That the TikToker requests his unsuspecting instructor. “Yeah, obviously!” She answers.

“Allow me to examine it,” says the teenager, prior to touching the suggestion of this Diamond Selector II into the ring of the large middle stone.

regrettably, the instrument ascertained that the rock wasn’t a true diamond, and also the instructor wasn’t overly pleased with.

This should not come as a surprise to anybody. Since MTO News has discovered – that girls using a bogus ring diamond is much more common than you anticipate.