Tiger Woods’ Son Charlie, Sinks Putt and Fist Pumps Like His Father

The Tiger Woods like-father-like-son saga continues — not only does his boy have a pure swing like pops, but he can faucet it into the hole like him as well … and their celebrations are almost similar.

Charlie Woods was lining up for a putt Sunday on the previous working day of the PNC Championship down in Orlando on the 10th gap … and just after hitting it ever so softly, the ball glided throughout the green and sank suitable into in which it essential to go to get them a stroke under par.

Enjoy what 11-calendar year-previous Charlie does right after realizing he manufactured his shot … he gives a delicate fist pump to exhibit his jubilation — the similar form of fist pump we have viewed Tiger shoot out soon after an wonderful shot, which normally intended victory. BTW, the two TW and CW ended up rocking his signature purple polo and black slacks together … just 1 additional mini-me thing on display.

On Saturday, we noticed Charlie’s fairway swing … and it much too experienced echoes of Tiger’s possess. Safe to say, dad’s been training his son effectively in the artwork of golfing — and it can be paying off and then some.

Team Tiger is very considerably guiding on the leaderboard as the relative duo tourney starts to wrap up. They’re in 8th area as of appropriate now … guiding groups like Team Daly, Workforce Kuchar, Staff Singh and Team Thomas (who’s in initially spot). Granted, a large amount of individuals teams you should not have youthful youngsters as their partner-in-club … so Tiger and Charlie are accomplishing properly all items viewed as.

And, even if they don’t win … it really is times like these that individuals enjoy to see no matter.