Tiger Woods’ Son, Charlie, Sinks an Eagle Soon after Extraordinary Fairway Shot

Tiger Woods‘ son, Charlie, definitely is a chip off the outdated block … ’cause the kid golfs just like his dad — and by that, we indicate he’s leaving crowds completely surprised by his skill.

Tiger and Charlie are collaborating in the PNC Championship this weekend down at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando — where pro golfers are teaming up with their youngsters for a showdown to see which father-son duo (or an additional familial duo) is essentially the finest.

Eagle for Staff Woods. 🦅 -3 thru 3. 👀 pic.twitter.com/mtxecAh5k5 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 19, 2020

@PGATOUR

Though TW and CW are in 4th location as of correct now … you gotta like their odds soon after this amazing shot Charlie took on the 3rd hole Saturday, which landed his ball in an incredible posture on the eco-friendly and just a stroke absent from sinking an eagle — which he did.

Like father, like son is the correct analogy — but Charlie might be even more spectacular than dad … ’cause the boy’s only 11. Tiger was a youngster golfing prodigy far too, but failed to engage in in his first specialist tourney until eventually he was 16. So, Charlie’s chugging together properly.

Pride and joy personified. pic.twitter.com/RkwPazukB7 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 19, 2020

@PGATOUR

As we explained, Tiger and Charlie are by considerably the odds on favorites to win it all — but they are in fact trailing at the rear of Matt Kuchar and his son, Cameron, at the instant … additionally a few far more. They’ve obtained time to catch up and surpass ’em, but it really is times like this that persons come to see … and, boy, are the Woods providing people a clearly show (for every common).

This is heading to be fantastic. 🍿 Tee periods for R1 of the #PNCchampionship. pic.twitter.com/EAhhV6Rcn5 — PNC Championship (@PNCchampionship) December 18, 2020

@PNCchampionship

Other groups consist of Justin Thomas (and his dad, Mike), Bernhard Langer (and his son, Jason), Bubba Watson (and his father-in-regulation, Wayne), Matt Kuchar (and his son, Cameron) … and a entire ton much more. The tournament wraps up Sunday — so, keep tuned 👀