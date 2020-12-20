Tiger Woods and son four shots off the direct after to start with round of two-working day exhibition occasion

Tiger Woods and his 11-12 months-outdated son Charlie ended up four photographs back again of the guide just after the 1st round of a two-day exhibition function in Orlando, Florida, on Saturday.

Group Woods opened the PNC Championship at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club with a 10-less than-par 62 that still left them in a share of sixth place in a 20-group industry consisting of major champions and winners of The Gamers along with a spouse and children member.

“Initial and foremost, I am Father,” Tiger mentioned soon after the round.

“But there is that aggressive spirit that Charlie and I both share, and we want to get, but also remaining aggressive and getting with each other and leaning on 1 another, it was an absolute blast.”

Charlie Woods, the youngest competitor in the tournament’s history and possibly its most expected, promptly created highlights reminiscent of the type his father sent though amassing 15 main championships.

Despite the scramble structure, the youthful Woods eagled the par-5 3rd hole on his personal as Crew Woods opted to participate in Charlie’s drive, which left them about 175 yards into the hole.