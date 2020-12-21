Tiger Woods and son Charlie complete seventh at two-day exhibition occasion

Tiger Woods has relished a dominant golfing occupation but additional a new memory immediately after he and 11-year-old son Charlie concluded 5 photographs again of environment number three Justin Thomas and his father for the duration of an exhibition celebration in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday.

Crew Woods, both equally donning Tiger’s signature Sunday crimson and black, put seventh amongst a 20-group industry of important champions and winners of The Players together with a family members member for the two-working day PNC Championship at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club.

“I don’t imagine words can describe it,” 15-situations key champion Woods mentioned of competing along with his son. “Just the reality that we had been ready to have this knowledge with each other, Charlie and I, it truly is recollections for a life span.”

Charlie, the youngest competitor in the tournament’s historical past and perhaps its most expected, showcased remarkable sort at the scramble occasion and on quite a few events appeared every single part his father as he worked his way close to the program.

During his team’s closing 10-beneath-par 62, Charlie rolled in a birdie at the par-4 10th and then unleashed a classic minimal-uppercut Tiger fist pump that the golf environment has witnessed numerous situations prior to.

Workforce Thomas started their day with 7 consecutive birdies en route to a 15-beneath-par 57 that brought them 25 below, one particular shot obvious of Vijay Singh and son Qass.

Group Singh shot a next straight 12-underneath 60 to end on 24 under total, when right away leaders Matt Kuchar and his 13-calendar year-old son Cameron carded an eight-underneath 64 to finish in a tie for fifth.

Speaking after their opening spherical on Saturday, Tiger stated: “Initial and foremost, I am Dad.

“But there is that aggressive spirit that Charlie and I the two share, and we want to acquire, but also getting aggressive and becoming with each other and leaning on just one a different, it was an absolute blast.”