Tiger Woods and 11-calendar year-aged son Charlie four photographs off the direct at PNC Championship

iger Woods insists he is “Dad” 1st, team-mate second when it comes to playing together with his 11-12 months-aged son Charlie… but that has not stopped them obtaining an “absolute blast together” on the golf training course.

Tiger and Charlie – Crew Woods – had been 4 pictures back of the direct following the very first round of a two-day exhibition function in Orlando, Florida, on Saturday.

Woods Jr and Sr opened the PNC Championship at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club with a 10-underneath-par 62 that left them in a share of sixth position in a 20-workforce subject consisting of big champions and winners of The Gamers together with a relatives member.

“Very first and foremost, I’m Dad,” Tiger claimed just after the spherical.

“But there is that aggressive spirit that Charlie and I both of those share, and we want to acquire, but also remaining competitive and being with each and every other and leaning on a single another, it was an complete blast.”

Charlie Woods, the youngest competitor in the tournament's background and potentially its most expected, quickly created highlights reminiscent of the sort his father delivered even though amassing 15 main championships.

Crew Woods will be paired with twice significant champion John Daly and son Small John on Sunday.

Matt Kuchar and his 13-12 months-aged son Cameron held a two-shot guide about Vijay Singh and son Qass while Australian Greg Norman and son Greg Jr. were a additional shot adrift together with Workforce Lehman and Group Duval.