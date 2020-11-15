‘Tiger King’ Star Dillon Passage Arrested for Drunk Driving

Exclusive

“Tiger King” Celebrity Dillon Passage was Detained Sunday for DWI… TMZ has Heard.

Dillon has been stopped by cops at Travis County, Texas only after 3 AM. He neglected his field sobriety test and was handcuffed and taken to prison. He had been booked only following 5:30 AM for misdemeanor Driving While Intoxicated.

Dillon published a movie of himself in an event last night on Instagram.

Perform movie articles 11/14/20 @dillert_lclm / Instagram

Dillon’s husband, Joe Exotic, informs TMZ,”I have tried my hardest for him to Stop drinking, I adore him.”

Joe Exotic proceeds to function as his own 22-year prison sentence for placing a hit on Carole Baskin… something that he strongly denies. He’s requested President Trump for a commutation of the sentence or a outright pardon.

Joe and Dillon got married on Dec. 11, 2017. They tied the knot 2 weeks following Joe’s prior spouse, Travis Maldonado, fatally shot himself accidentally.

Dillon is now behind bars so that we had been not able to contact him for comment.