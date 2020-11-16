Tiffany Haddish’s 2020 People’s Choice Awards speech | Video

Tiffany Haddish would like you to know she is prepared to influence some change. During Sunday night’s People’s Choice Awards, Tiffany was crowned the feminine film celebrity of 2020 and used her address as an chance to bring consciousness to the chaos in Africa. She thanked her supporters, stating,”I need to provide a shout-out to anyone who had been going through depression or anxiety this season… And then you flip something using Tiffany Haddish and you’re like,’Yes, I’d feel .’ Yes *tch, which has been for you personally.”

Tiffany subsequently turned her focus toward people fighting Africa, restarting the #EndSARS motion in Nigeria, the Anglophone catastrophe in Cameroon, and the battle among Ethiopia, Eritrea, and Djibouti. “If you are out there fighting, I am praying for you and I trust that my supporters beg for Africa, also, since we should not need to be moving through what we are going through.” It’s possible to see her entire speech over.