Tiffany Haddish Says Common Is Spoken For, As They Sweetly Talk On IG Live

It looks like Tiffany Haddish and Common haven’t called it quits after all.

Speculation that the actress and rapper broke up sparked earlier this week after fans noticed that Common no longer followed Tiffany Haddish on Instagram.

On Friday (Oct. 30th), the couple went on Instagram Live and made it clear they are indeed still going strong. Tiffany Haddish appeared to read a female viewer’s comment and said,

“She better watch her back!… She said she got a crush. You better tell her you’re spoken for!”

Common, who was all smiles during the live, replied,

“I did! I said ‘What’s up?’ I had to let her get it out.”

They then talked about Common’s project and Tiffany Haddish told him:

“I love it.”

He sweetly responded,

“Well I love you.”

She told him,

“I love you too.”

They didn’t explain why he stopped following her, but he’s since started following her again.

The two confirmed their relationship earlier this year while they were quarantined together.

Common said in August:

“She’s a wonderful woman…a queen and just a beautiful person, man. You know, I just care for a lot, enjoy her, and um, I’m grateful to have her in my life so yeah. I’m happy!”

Tiffany Haddish also said of her boyfriend:

“This is hands down the best relationship I’ve ever been in. Knock on wood! I’ve lost 20 pounds since I’ve been in this relationship. I feel more confident in me and it’s not him that’s doing it. I’m just way happier and it’s like knowing I got somebody that cares about me, that really has my back. It seems like he does anyways. And I love it. I love him.”

