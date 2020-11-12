Ticketmaster Exploring COVID-19 Vaccination, Evaluation for When Concerts Resume

Figuring out Just What to wear to Your concert will take a backseat for a COVID-19 Standing when tours Restart in 2021 — Ticketmaster’s Researching a safety Strategy to Assist welcome Lovers back.

The ticket revenue firm is in the first phases of creating a strategy that occasion operators may utilize as a security measure to mitigate the spread of this virus. 1 route TM is actively researching and working to create… is a frame for syncing using third party health care suppliers to associate COVID vaccine standing and/or evaluation results to enthusiasts’ electronic tickets for event entrance. It is finally up to event organizers to find out the way to securely reunite fans to live occasions… and this really is 1 thought Ticketmaster’s spitballing.

The projected strategy was noted Billboard, also has been on the heels of pharmaceutical giant Pfizer declaring its coronavirus vaccine demonstrating a 90% efficiency rate. That is giving concert musicians and venues expect the sector will mount a comeback.

Ticketmaster would operate with third party health programs and independent labs, also states information delivered to them will probably be done in a safe, encrypted manner. Ticketmaster could NOT get access to concertgoers’ health records.

