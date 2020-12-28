Three cases of ‘UK variant’ of coronavirus detected in South Korea

A few scenarios of a specifically infectious coronavirus variant that not too long ago emerged in Britain have been verified in South Korea, health authorities stated on Monday.

The 3 individuals are users of a London-centered spouse and children who arrived in the place on December 22, in accordance to the Korea Disease Management and Prevention Company.

They have been positioned in isolation given that screening constructive for Covid-19 on arrival, the KDCA assertion mentioned.

The new strain of the virus emerged before this thirty day period in Britain and has previously reached a number of European countries, as very well as Canada, Jordan and Japan.

The new strain, which gurus fear is more contagious, prompted extra than 50 nations to impose travel limitations on Britain.

South Korea was amid them and has barred flights from Britain until the finish of the year.

South Korean authorities are also seeking into the situation of an elderly South Korean person who posthumously tested favourable for Covid-19 soon after returning from Britain previously this month.

The announcement came as a 3rd wave of the virus grips the state, with a resurgence centred on the higher Seoul space viewing every day conditions climb to in excess of 1,000 several situations this thirty day period regardless of stricter distancing measures.