Threat issued against Arlene Foster by South East Antrim UDA

DUP leader and Initial Minister Arlene Foster reported she has been manufactured mindful of a threat versus her by the South East Antrim UDA.

rs Foster stated she understands the threat was issued since of her assistance for the spouse and children of murder sufferer Glenn Quinn.

The 47-calendar year-aged was beaten to demise by paramilitaries in Carrickfergus in January 2020.

“This threat seems to have been issued due to the fact of my assistance for the Quinn family members a yr on from the brutal murder of Glenn Quinn,” Mrs Foster claimed.

It is vital that we all continue to glow a light on this sort of groups who exist for nothing additional than their possess criminal purposesGavin Robinson, DUP MP

“My thoughts and support stays with the Quinn relatives who have so bravely stood up to ongoing intimidation.

“This danger is basically reflection of what an innocent family members have faced for so extensive now.

“There must be no location for these kinds of conduct in any free of charge modern society and we all will have to stand against all those felony gangs which continue on to run in just our community.”

DUP MP Gavin Robinson explained: “Everyone will stand with the Very first Minister and specifically with the Quinn loved ones in the face of these kinds of threats.

“It is crucial that we all carry on to glow a mild on these types of teams who exist for practically nothing a lot more than their individual prison purposes.”

