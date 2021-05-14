Those Who Wish Me Dead review – An action thriller to make your day

Based on the book “Those Who Wish Me Dead” by Michael Koryta, and directed by Taylor Sheridan, Those Who Wish Me Dead tells a story of a young boy being chased by two assassins in a high drama thriller. The movie stars ever-evolving Angelina Jolie in the protagonist role with the supporting cast that includes Finn Little, Nicholas Hoult, and Aiden Gillen.

The movie associates some resounding elements of horror and survival that draw fans into the plot. It is yet another spectacular addition to Taylor’s movie portfolio and Angelina Jolie shows why she’s a priority for such roles.

Upon its release, the critics and fans alike had mostly favorable opinions on the movie. While some parts of it received criticism, this Taylor Sheridan creation is surely a project to seek in 2021.

Those Who Wish Me Dead review

The Plot

Hoult and Gillen are two assassins who embarked on a mission to kill a boy named Connor. While running away from the two killers, Connor comes across a suicidal Hannah (Angelina Jolie) who takes it upon herself to protect him.

Hannah was a firefighter in the past but because of a certain incident, she now has no association with the profession. Living in the forest all alone has made her an independent creature of nature. But she has no ambition and just seeks death if it could come to her.

The thriller provides a brilliant cat and mouse chase in a blazing forest as Hannah makes every possible attempt to save the child. Studded with jaw-dropping, awe-aspiring moments, the movie delivers epic action scenarios where Jolie shines in her role.

Those Who Wish Me Dead review

Hoult and Gillen Play Their Roles to Perfection

Both Hoult and Gillen have been cosmic in their roles portraying two deadly, emotionless assassins. Especially the chemistry between them stands out the most in their interactions. Covered in a police uniform with a badge on the chest, these two individuals would just go to any lengths to kill their target.

We see them in their work throughout the movie and the horror they emit is visible through the eyes of our protagonists.

Angelina Jolie Shines Again

Jolie has been involved in some high-profile thriller projects throughout her career. Those Who Wish Me Dead has further cemented her as an ultimate expert of this genre. Dubbed as a lonely fire-fighter, in the movie she regains her confidence with each passing encounter.

In her past, people died because of her mistakes which made her isolate. But Connor has come as a life-changer for her and if she could save this one life, she will redeem herself.

Angelina Jolie Shines Again

In her deliberate attempts, she escapes from the two monsters with different evasion methods and using the watchtower as her stronghold. The movie shows her desperation and emotional regard for Connor’s life.

Expert’s Say

On Rotten Tomatoes, the movie holds an approval rating of 70% with an average rating of 6/10. As for the Metacritic, the film has accumulated a score of 58 out of 100 based on 19 reviews.

What are your thoughts on this Taylor Sheridan thriller? Is this one of the best performances by Angelina Jolie? Comment down your thoughts below. You can also find us on our social media accounts. Follow us for all the latest news and updates on movies.