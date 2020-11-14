Thor: Love and Thunder: Chris Pratt joins cast

When we saw Chris Hemsworth’s Thor at AVENGERS: ENDGAME, he’d shot up together with the GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY, also it appears like Taika Waititi’s THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER will pick up right where we left off by none other than Chris Pratt allegedly linking the protagonist’s cast. The news is courtesy of THR’s Heat Vision, together with the details fairly scant, but to state this should not come as a entire shock to Marvel lovers given the way the last movie finished.

They mentioned that until he flies to Australia to get involved in this Marvel epic, Pratt’s thanks to finish a brief round of re-shoots to get Paramount’s large budget THE TOMORROW WAR, that, once upon a time, was expected out this Christmas but got postponed to July 23rd, 2021 because of COVID-19. It seems like they might have taken the chance to tweak the movie a bit.

No news yet on if the remainder of the GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY would probably be linking THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER, however, seems like a very good bet, correct? The sequel, that will be due on Feb 11th, 2022, also offers the return of Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, that tickles Thor’s hammer, together with Tessa Thompson coming as Valkyrie and Christian Bale also supposed to be a part of the throw.