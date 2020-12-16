Thompson carries UNC-Greensboro around SC-Upstate 65-57

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Khyre Thompson experienced 16 factors off the bench to lift UNC-Greensboro to a 65-57 acquire above South Carolina Upstate on Tuesday night.

Tommy Bruner had 13 points and eight rebounds for South Carolina Upstate (-7). Dalvin White included 12 details. Nevin Zink had 11 details.

