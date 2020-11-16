Thomas Doherty Wears Nothing His Small a Bathrobe on Establish in All These Must-See Photos!

Thomas Doherty is braving the warmer weather isn’t but his underwear! )

The 25-year old celebrity wore only his Tom Ford panties under his golden lace robe when heading into the pair of Gossip Girl on Monday afternoon (November 16) at new york.

Thomas attempted to maintain his robe shut, but the end kept attempting to blow it open and while walking into the group, he embraced itshowing off his toned buttocks and legs beneath the robe.

Later on in the afternoon, Thomas had been seen dressed , in jeans and a warm jacket as he led out to supper along with his co-stars Emily Alyn Lind and Evan Mock.

Each three have been piled up since they caught a bite to eat together before going back to focus on the HBO reboot of this iconic show.

Only a week, the complete cast of this reboot made together for spectacle in which they had been seated on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

That is really a call back into the first display.

