Thomas Brodie-Sangster as Benny on The Queen’s Gambit

The Queen’s Gambit is a masterpiece with its own fascinating storylines and all-star throw, although one thing that I have not managed to escape my mind because binge-watching the show is currently Thomas Brodie-Sangster. Even the 30-year old actress rose to popularity with his role as Sam in Love Actually, but that he clearly appears super distinct about the Netflix miniseries. Despite the fact that his personality Benny, sports a scruffy mustache, a goofy leather trench coat, and a cowboy hat throughout the full series, which did not prevent me from swooning over him. I really don’t understand how to describe it, but if Beth pushes Benny’s hair in episode , something shifted for me personally. If you have watched the show, and then you understand what I am talking. In case you haven’t observed yet, let this thirst article to convince one to bring the series to a watch list.