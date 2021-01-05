This year’s GCSE and A Stage examinations cancelled, Gavin Williamson confirms

Learners in England will not have to sit A-Degree and GCSE examinations this calendar year, the Office for Education has confirmed this evening.

In a statement, it defined: ‘There is recognition that this is an nervous time for learners who have been doing the job difficult towards their examinations.

‘The Authorities placement is that we will not be inquiring learners to sit GCSE and A-stages. Operating alongside Ofqual, the office will consult on how to award all pupils a grade that reflects the challenging perform they’ve carried out and will continue to do.’

In the meantime, English faculties and schools will be specified the overall flexibility to decide no matter whether they want to operate vocational exams owing to consider put this month. Ministers experienced confronted calls to terminate Btec tests scheduled for this 7 days amid fears over students’ safety and fairness in the wake of new limitations.

But the Section for Education (DfE) has stated educational institutions and faculties can proceed with the January test series ‘where they judge it appropriate to do so’.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson will deliver a assertion to MPs on Wednesday outlining a deal of support for young individuals subsequent the announcement that schools and colleges will close to all but vulnerable young children and little ones of essential staff in England’s 3rd countrywide lockdown.

He explained: ‘I know what a complicated time this is for households, younger people today, and for absolutely everyone operating so hard in education.

‘I also know the tremendous lengths that teachers and help workers have gone to during this pandemic – the gain of that function on children’s education and wellbeing is quite merely immeasurable, and has enabled hundreds of thousands to be back in school rooms investing worthwhile time with their lecturers.

‘It is now essential that we support our younger people at residence, such as building confident all college students are acquiring the very best achievable remote education, and that those pupils who had been due to just take tests can still progress to their upcoming stage of education and learning or training.’

A lot more to stick to.