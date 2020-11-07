This Senior Black Couple Goes Viral After Copping Beyoncé’s New Ivy Park Collection

Some of us weren’t lucky enough to get our hands on a piece from Beyonce’s Ivy Park collection. However, NYU student and photographer Eric Hart Jr. received a trunk from the Queen herself.

“THIS IS MY PARK 🌱 THANK YOU BEYONCÉ. i can’t even begin to explain my emotions right now. if you know me you already know … @beyonce the amount of joy and love you’ve brought into my life in all that you do is something that would never fit in a caption. to know that my work was something you were a fan of … i truly can’t even find the words. from the bottom of my heart, thank you ❤️ @weareivypark, read his caption.

