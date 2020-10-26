This new image of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani is catching the limelight

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s refreshing pairing has been defined to be viewed for the very first time on the large screen in Dharma Productions’ Shershaah. The movie is really a war play and certainly will have Sidharth playing the use of a military officer while Kiara performs his love interest. The couple’s off-screen chemistry continues to be in the news for quite a while now and that is also one reason why the crowd is excited to grab this duo onto the large screen.

Shershaah’s manufacturer Shabbir Boxwala, recently introduced with a glimpse of the direct group from the preparation of this movie and they look fantastic together. The manufacturer captioned the image ,”Do not they look cute together as Vikram Batra and Dimple Cheema at”Shershaah” @sidmalhotra @kiaraaliaadvani #shershaah @dharmamovies @kaashent.” We completely agree with you Shabbir!