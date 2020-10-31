This is why Ludo’s following tune Hardum Humdum is unique for Anurag Basu

Filmmaker Anurag Basu goes back with a different entertainer. The director’s upcoming film Ludo has got the viewer excited to see it since the trailer looks promising. Ludo includes an ensemble cast of Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rohit Saraf et al.. The very first tune from the movie Aadbaad Barbaad premiered a couple of days ago and it has turned into a hit very quickly. It’s relaxing and intimate also has hit a chord with an crowd nearly immediately. These days, the manufacturers of this movie are releasing another tune titled Hardum Humdum and we have got a small insight into why it’s near director Anurag Basu and composer Pritam’s heart. The song was sung by Arijit Singh and composed by Sayeed Quadri.

Curiously, Pritam created the filmmaker hear this tune much prior to the scripting of Ludo. Anurag instantly fell in love with the tune and chose to utilize it in a few of the future movies. When Ludo occurred, Anurag Basu requested Pritam to finish the song. The duo needed to try this particular school of audio for quite a while so whenever the script of Ludo had been prepared, Pritam completed the song and forced Anurag Basu listen into it. They immediately made a decision to proceed with the trail after manufacturer Bhushan Kumar gave a nod. The tune is set to launch in a couple of hours. Keep watching this area for updates from Bollywood. Ludo is going to be published publicly on November 12, 2020.