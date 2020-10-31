This is the way far Rajnikanth earned 2019

Rajnikanth is among the largest stars in the nation and there is no denying the actuality. Though the actor has showcased largely in South Indian movies, his fame is next to none when compared to Bollywood celebrities.

The main reason for his success, aside from behaving, is his eponymous design and display presence. The celebrity literally includes a God-like standing down south. Now, such enormous popularity also translates into some fairly substantial charge for his time. As per a report from Forbes, Rajnikanth made a whopping Rs. 100 crore. This came in the achievement of S Shankar’s 2.0 and Karthik Subbaraj’s Petta.

They certainly telephone him Thalaivar for some motive.