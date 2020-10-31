This Gorgeous Harry Styles and Taylor Swift Mashup Makes Me Want to Drive in the Sunset

Physically, I Am at a desk chair.

Mentally, I am sporting cat-eye sunglasses and allowing my hair blow freely in the end as Harry Styles and that I push an infinite stretch of highway through a hot California summer. That’s what that Harry Styles”Golden” and Taylor Swift”Wildest Dreams” mashup produced by YouTuber Adam Wright makes me sense. Contemplating Swift’s 1989 along with Styles’s Fine Line are just two of my favourite records, I could be a bit biased, however some thing about Swift and Styles’s voices harmonizing has me resisting the impulse to sing each word near the very top of my lungs as I am the star of my favorite music movie rom-com. Give the dreamy tune mashup a listen to yourself here.