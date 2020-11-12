This film of Mahesh Babu providing a hot kiss for his son is heart

Mahesh Babu’s films are all about brilliant action, over-the-top battle sequences and a great deal of entertainment and drama. But off screen, particularly in his Instagram, it is about love, mush along with becoming the best daddy in the whole world. Mahesh Babu enjoys to be around social networking and he likes to talk about his private life and becoming the ideal daddy.

Mahesh Babu has shared with a movie now where we visit him hugging his son Gautam throughout their vacay. And contrary to other celebrity movies, this one isn’t about being-posy. This click is candid where we watch Mahesh Babu attempting to hug his child as well as the Kodak second is captured mid-way. The celebrity has captioned the film’it is much more challenging to devour him today ï¸ÂÂï¸ÂÂï¸ÂÂ Never wanted a motive or a ideal moment. #TravelDiaries #ItsActionThatMatter.’

One glance at the film and our hearts start to melt this adorable father-son duo. Look it over.

&# 1 13;