Having Been Reprinted by the Washington Capitols at the Northeast Around, Earl Lloyd became the Very Initial African athlete to play at the National Basketball Association at a Match from the Rochester Royals on Oct. 31, 1950.

Lloyd, a forwards famous for his shield, formerly played in West Virginia State College. Before this NBA, Lloyd headed West Virginia State into 2 CIAA Conference and Tournament Championships at 1948 and 1949. He had been called All-Conference three occasions (1948–50) and has been All-American two times, as termed by the Pittsburgh Courier (1949–50).

Following the Capitols folded in 1951, Lloyd moved to play the Syracuse Nationals, where he spent six seasons. He also spent two years with the Detroit Pistons before retiring 1960. Lloyd trained the Pistons out of 1972 into 1973 and has been a scout for five seasons.

Lloyd passed out from 2015 in the time of age 86.