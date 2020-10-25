This Day in Black Background: Oct. 24, 1948 | Black Background | National

The encounter of Kweisi Mfume, former Maryland congressman and NAACP president and CEO, is an object lesson about the way to reverse the life around. He had been born Frizzell Gray on Oct. 24, 1948, into a family that fought to remain financially afloat. Eleven decades after, his father left the family members and five years after his mom died of cancer, leaving his three sisters by themselves.

That is when Mfume’s lifetime”phased out of control,” since the Baltimore indigenous advised U.S. News and World Report. He dropped from high school and moved to work to help encourage his sisters. In addition, he started working together with the wrong audience. Before he knew he had been the teenage dad of the eye-popping five kids.

However one night that he had an epiphany and realized wasting time shooting and drinking craps with individuals who had no hope for their futures was not any way to call home. He walked and got a high school degree and a bachelor’s degree, with honors, in Morgan State University. He adopted the title”Kweisi Mfume,” which means”conquering son of kings,” from the first’70s.

Mfume had been elected to Congress at 1986 and served a term as chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus. Back in 1996, he left Capitol Hill to eventually become president of the NAACP. Mfume now works as an advisor and company advisor.