This Day in Black Background: Nov. 4, respectively 2008

With this afternoon 12 decades before, Illinois Senator Barack Obama has been chosen that the 44th President of the USA.

The Democratic candidate has been the very first African American to be nominated by a significant party, and also the very first to win elections. He tallied 365 electoral votes to 173 because of his Republican rival, Sen. John McCain of Arizona.

Before his presidency,” Obama was a 1983 Columbia University graduate. Back in 1990, he became the very first African American editor of the Harvard Law Review and graduated from Harvard, magna cum laude, in 1991.

In 1992, President Obama wed his wifeMichelle Obama. They’ve got two daughters, Natasha (Sasha) and Malia Ann.

RELATED: Ritchie Torres Makes History First Openly Gay, Afro-Latino Member Of Congress

President Obama transferred to Chicago where he was employed as a civil attorney and taught part time in the University of Chicago Law School before 2004. He had been elected to the Illinois State Senate and served 1997 into 2004.

View his 2008 success speech under: