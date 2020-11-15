Entertainment

This Day in Black Background: Nov. 14, 1954 | This Day in Black Background | National

November 15, 2020
1 Min Read
This Day in Black History: Nov. 14, 1954 | This Day in Black History | National

Condoleeza Rice Created history 2005 when she Turned into the Primary African American Girl to Behave as the Secretary of State of the USA.

Her story begins when she had been born in Birmingham, Alabama, on Nov. 14, 1954.

Rice had been a single child and skilled racism growing up in the segregated south. She moved on to get her bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Denver and got her master’s degree in the University of Notre Dame. She later returned to the University of Denver to get her Ph.D.

Rice took her enthusiasm for global connections to Washington, D.C.. Back in 1989, she eventually became director of Soviet and East European affairs with the National Security Council and also the special assistant to President George H.W. Bush.

In 2001, she had been appointed national security advisor from George W. Bush and afterwards became Secretary of State. Back in 2008, she returned to Stanford University, where she is now a professor in a number of departments, such as political science and also at the Graduate School of Business.

Breaking NEWS  Maryland Cops Forcibly Arrest Black Passenger Who Refused to Show ID In Viral Video | National

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Harish

Harish

Harish is a regular reader of multiple newspapers and magazines. And make you updated from the information about the United States and other countries.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment