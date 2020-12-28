This All Rounder 5G Smartphone Is For You!!! 🔥🔥🔥

Enter here: https://gleam.io/IJsNy/tg-redmi-note-9-5g-giveawayNamaskaar Dosto, is video mein maine aapse Redmi Note 9 5G ke baare mein baat ki hai, aur Share ki hai Redmi Note 9 5G ki Unboxing aur ek First Look. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 5G jaldi hi India mein launch ho sakta hai. Redmi Note 9 5G ek premium mid range phone hai jisme aapko MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G Processor milta hai aur saath mein hai 48MP Triple Cam Setup jaha hai 48MP + 8MP +2MP rear aur 13MP front camera. Redmi Note 9 5G mein 5000mAh ki battery hai, 18W Charging support ke saath mein. Redmi Note 9 5G mein hai 6.53″ ka FHD+ 20:9 aspect ratio wala IPS display ek Punch Hole jise Xiaomi kehta hai Dot Design aur isme hai Corning Gorilla Glass 5 ki Protection. Mujhe umeed hai ki aapko Redmi Note 9 5G ki yeh video pasand aayegi.

