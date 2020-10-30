This adorable picture of Kajal Aggarwal out of her haldi service is heading viral

Now, October 30, 2020, Kajal Aggarwal joins the knot with her beau Gautam Kitchlu. Because the wedding is occurring atop the outbreak, the celebrity is maintaining it a really private affair. No matter how the diva is still making certain she retains treating her lovers with glimpses out of her marriage festivities.

This afternoon, Kajal Aggarwal shared with a beautiful click in the haldi ceremony. It is a top-shot of this celebrity, in which her face is rife with haldi and she has adorned blossom jewelry. The blunt look in her face in which she is enthusiastic and worried about this haldi being employed to her head is worth a thousand dollars. The celebrity hasn’t left no caption but only her marriage hashtag’kajgautkitched’.