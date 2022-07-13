The Third Child Welcomed by Jill Duggar, and he’s Perfect!

Following a terrible miscarriage one year prior, Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard delivered their third baby boy by caesarean section.

A Counting Frederick Michael Dillard is the name they gave their newborn boy, who was born to On alum, 31, and her husband of eight years, 33, according to a website post they made on Monday.

They squealed with delight, “Freddy” Frederick Michael Dillard is here. He was 20 inches long and seven pounds, six ounces in weight when he was born on July 7 at 5:16 PM.

The name of the newborn has very particular importance to the couple, who reside in Arkansas.

A Counting Frederick Michael Dillard is the name of the newborn son of On alum, 31, and her husband, 33, who made the joyous announcement on Monday.

His middle name, Michael, has the meaning “Gift from God,” and they stated that Frederick meant “Peaceful Ruler.” Additionally, it includes a meaningful relationship with Derick’s father.

Since Derick’s name has the prefix “Fre” affixed to it, creating the name “Fre-derick,” the name Frederick also has particular significance for them.

RELATED POST: Joycelyn Savage has Allegedly Announced her Engagement to R. Kelly.

His middle name, Michael, has the meaning “Gift from God,” and they stated that Frederick meant “Peaceful Ruler.” With their other two boys, they are pictured.

Derick’s name is also a version of his late father’s name, Rick, which his parents came up with by adding the prefix “de” to Rick to produce the name “De-rick,” which literally means “son “of” (de) Rick.

We were happy to choose the name Frederick and include both Derick’s and his father’s names by simply adding “Fre” to the beginning of Derick’s name.

RELATED POST: Joycelyn Savage has Allegedly Announced her Engagement to R. Kelly.

Frederick was born a little earlier than expected, according to the new parents, but both the baby and his mother are healthy. Frederick’s due date was initially later in the month.

They concluded, saying, “Both Jill and Frederick are healthy and are enjoying bonding while we look forward to bringing him home from the hospital soon.”

Samuel Scott, 5, and Israel David, 7, are also the children of Jill and Derick. As they opened up about having experienced a devastating pregnancy loss nine months previously, they first revealed that they were expecting another child back in February.

‘We have hoped that, if it was God’s will, he would bless us with another baby,’ they stated at the time on their website.

For Any Kind of Further Information Keep Visting Our Website thenewspocket.com