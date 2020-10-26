These New Puritans announce 10th anniversary reissue of 'Hidden'

All These New Puritans are utilized to launch some 10th anniversary version of the album’Hidden’.

‘Hidden [MMXX]’ comes out in December and contains previously unheard material in the time of this milestone LP’s recording.

Ahead of the launch of this reissue on December 4, the group have discussed’We Need War’ [DRUMS], a fresh variant of’Hidden’ trail’We Wish War’.

View the brand new video for the monitor and watch that the tracklisting for’Hidden [MMXX]’ below.

Disc 11. ) ‘Time Xone’2. ‘We Need War’3. ‘Three Thousand’4. ‘Hologram’5. ‘Strike Music’6. ‘Fire–Power’7. ‘Orion’8. ‘Canticle’9. ‘Drum Courts–Where Corals Lie’10. ‘White Chords’11. ‘5’ Disc two 12. ‘Hologram Pianos’13. ‘We Wish War Brass & Woodwind’14. ‘5’ Mallets’15. ‘Hologram Chamber Mix’16. ‘Drum Courts Hidden Live Paris’17. ‘Irreversible–En Papier Hidden Live Berlin’

The brand new reissue of’Hidden’ follows the group’s final album’The Cut’, that originated in February and has been regarded as a”sister-release” for their final album,” 2019’s’within the Rose’.

Educating’Within The Rose’,” NME wrote:”There is something to be said: All These New Puritans’ capacity to conjure this kind of all-consuming planet — one that is really thick and claustrophobic it seems inevitable.

“not as striking, however, is how too to escape this claustrophobia. A slow slog through a muddy choice measurement, by a group who made his name vibrancy and experimentation,’Within The Rose’ is lacking in either.”

‘Hidden’ was crowned NME’s record of the year in 2010.