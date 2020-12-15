Senator Mitt Romney (R- UT) said Monday on CNBC’s “The News” that there was no evidence to back again President Donald Trump’s claims the 2020 presidential election was stolen for President-elect Joe Biden.

Addressing Attorney Common William Barr’s resignation, Smith explained, “He’s boasting fraud, senator, and there is no evidence of it. Bill Barr didn’t go alongside with it, and now he’s out.”

Romney explained, “Yeah, nicely, Invoice Barr drew the line. I credit history him with at the time you draw the line, if another person steps over it, you say ‘Okay, that’s the consequence.’ So he’s leaving.”

Smith asked, “How much problems is the president doing to democracy striving to overturn the will of the people today?”

Romney said, “The most important issue that I have is that persons in this article genuinely think that in some way this election was stolen, and there’s not proof of that. The president was expressing it was stolen even in advance of election working day transpired! He explained if he loses, it would be fraud. Well, no a person is familiar with that. I believed I was going to earn far too when I ran for president in 2012. I didn’t. I didn’t go out and say fraud. We have a system. We depend the votes. That is the way it is.”

He additional, “I’m anxious that the result in of democracy right here as perfectly as around the planet — people glance to us. We’re the democratic leader of the earth. What’s heading on now, I’m fearful, is terribly dispiriting to people all all-around the globe.”

