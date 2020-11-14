Therefore, Is Love Really a Fantastic Movie?

Love Really.

We are 99.9% convinced those 2 words simply elicited an extremely strong response from you on sight. That’s the energy of Richard Curtis’ vacation rom-com.

Published in 2003 and starring a who’s who of British actors–Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson, Colin Firth, Kiera Knightley, Alan Rickman, Liam Neeson, Laura Linney, Andrew Lincoln, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Martin Freeman and Bill Nighy–Love Really became an immediate classic for most. However, for many others, it has turned into a blot on their preferred season.

For each fan that locates out the airport montage swoonworthy, there is a different viewer who finds out schmaltzy. And while others view Grant’s prime minister bewitching, others believe his own pursuit of one of the staffers is sort of creepy. And do not even receive a hater began on the”Me, You’re Perfect” signal if you don’t wish to drop a hour or so your day.

Thus, in honour of its 17th anniversary, we are settling the argument once and for allIs Love Actually really a fantastic film? And, perhaps more importantly, does it matter whether it is not?