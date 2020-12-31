Theophilus London promises he was hacked following currently being accused of seeking to offer Miley Cyrus monitor

Theophilus London has claimed he was hacked soon after the rapper was accused of attempting to promote an unreleased track he did with Miley Cyrus.

The pair teased plans to collaborate back again in 2018 when London shared a photograph of him and Cyrus in the studio collectively. In April, London played a snippet of the unreleased track for the duration of an Instagram Live, which at the time was claimed to be titled ‘Queen Of My Generation’.

Previous night (30 December), a Miley Cyrus lover account uploaded a screenshot of an Instagram direct message that appears to display London discussing a snippet of the song with an undisclosed receiver.

“The comprehensive track is the best quality, as well as nobody has it. The snippet is high top quality also, your alternative,” the person alleged to be London wrote.

The Cyrus lover account wrote on Twitter: “Apparently, Theophilus London is making an attempt to offer the music ‘Queen Of This Generation’, h[is] partnership with Miley, on Instagram. The rapper is providing the music for $350.”

Responding to the tweet, London wrote: “Was hacked.”

Was hacked .

— Theophilus London (@TheophilusL) December 30, 2020

Before this thirty day period, Cyrus opened up about the “trauma” she skilled adhering to intensive media scrutiny above her system – something which she claims began in her teens.

In a the latest address job interview with Rolling Stone, Cyrus opened up about some of her experiences and how considerably they influenced her from a younger age.

Cyrus stated: “At one particular issue I was like, ‘Yo, when I’m 16 and you are circling my boobs and shit like that…I’m the bad dude?’”

In the meantime, Miley Cyrus, Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat have joined the overall performance lineup for tonight’s (December 31) Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.

The two Cyrus and Megan unveiled albums very last month, with Megan dropping her debut total-length ‘Good News’ and Cyrus sharing ‘Plastic Hearts’.

The 3 artists be part of beforehand-announced functions Jennifer Lopez and Nelly, as nicely as Cyndi Lauper, who will accomplish a duet with Billy Porter.