The’Friends’ Reunion Particular Eventually Has a New Filming Date!

After months and months of signs of filming the forthcoming Friends reunionit appears like there is really a fresh filming date! )

Matthew Perry, that played Chandler Bing at the fan-favorite long haul series, only revealed the first six celebrities will return in March to picture the specific.

“Friends reunion being rescheduled to the start of March. Seems like we’ve got a busy season coming up,” he teased lovers concerning the specific that has been pushed back several times.

Matthew, Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matt Le Blanc will reunite to appear back to the groundbreaking show which ran for 10 seasons on NBC.

The unscripted particular is expected to broadcast on HBO Max, and can also be predicted to be filmed on Friends’ first soundstage around the Warner Bros.. Studio lot in Burbank, Calif.

The specific was pushed back and delayed countless occasions because of this coronavirus pandemic.

The initial plan was supposed to welcome at a few of Friends superfans to see the throw. It was seen if this may happen.

