Theatre critique: London’s prime productions like Everybody’s Speaking about Jamie and Six | Theatre | Entertainment

EVERYBODY’S Talking ABOUT JAMIE
Apollo Theatre, London everybodystalkingaboutjamie.co.british isles
Why is everyone likely on about a teenage drag queen? This musical is based on the accurate-daily life tale of schoolboy Jamie Campbell who required to go to his school dance in a costume, and it beams and bursts with common themes of hope and contentment, family members and really like.
Newcomer Noah Thomas delivers a attractive, plausible naivety and fragility beneath the fireworks.
He can make us relate and root for Jamie, matched by Melissa Jacques as protecting mum Jackie.
Certainly, I beloved the sensational fingerclicking, wig-tossing celebratory quantities but Jamie’s It Means Gorgeous experienced me welling up, and I couldn’t make it through Jackie’s electricity ballad He is My Boy without a peaceful sob.
Dan Gillespie Sells’s irresistible pop rating is matched by a amazing cast which, from January, incorporates Shane Richie. This display rocks a large coronary heart in incredible heels. Don’t just talk about it, go and see it.
SIX
Lyric Theatre, London sixthemusical.com, right up until April 18 Total disclosure: I would give this ridiculously pleasurable musical 6 stars if I could.
Henry VIII’s wives contend in a divatastic showdown to see who was addressed worst by their infamous hubby, inciting us to find our have inner queens. Smart, sassy lyrics and catchy tunes blow your socks (and crowns) off.
NORDOFF ROBBINS Xmas Concert
carols.nordoff-robbins.org.united kingdom
Streaming reside from 7pm, this star-studded fundraiser for songs remedy characteristics performances from Rod Stewart, Robbie Williams, Robert Plant, Cliff Richard, Basic Minds and Mica Paris, moreover seasonal readings by Invoice Nighy, Lily James, Kwame Kwei-Armah and Freddie Fox.
‘Tis the year to be jolly – and generous.