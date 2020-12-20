Theatre critique: London’s prime productions like Everybody’s Speaking about Jamie and Six | Theatre | Entertainment

EVERYBODY’S Talking ABOUT JAMIE

Apollo Theatre, London

Why is everyone likely on about a teenage drag queen? This musical is based on the accurate-daily life tale of schoolboy Jamie Campbell who required to go to his school dance in a costume, and it beams and bursts with common themes of hope and contentment, family members and really like.

Newcomer Noah Thomas delivers a attractive, plausible naivety and fragility beneath the fireworks.

He can make us relate and root for Jamie, matched by Melissa Jacques as protecting mum Jackie.

Certainly, I beloved the sensational fingerclicking, wig-tossing celebratory quantities but Jamie’s It Means Gorgeous experienced me welling up, and I couldn’t make it through Jackie’s electricity ballad He is My Boy without a peaceful sob.

Dan Gillespie Sells’s irresistible pop rating is matched by a amazing cast which, from January, incorporates Shane Richie. This display rocks a large coronary heart in incredible heels. Don’t just talk about it, go and see it.