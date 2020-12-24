The write-up-Brexit trade deal in numbers

The United kingdom and the European Union have reached a trade arrangement times prior to present preparations ended up thanks to expire.

ere is a seem at that Brexit deal in figures:

– 1973 – The year Key Minister Boris Johnson stated the British isles was last an independent coastal state with comprehensive manage in excess of its waters.

–£100 million – The total of dollars announced by Mr Johnson for fishing communities to modernise their fleets.

–27 – EU member states which will need to approve the trade deal.

–December 30 2020 – The day Parliament will be recalled to vote on the deal.

–January 31 2020 – When the Uk officially remaining the European Union.

–329 – Times in between the Uk leaving the EU and the trade deal staying attained.

–Four million – EU nationals who have asked for to settle in the Uk around the previous four several years, according to the Key Minister.

–Five (and a half) – The size of the fishing changeover period in years, slice from the 14 many years initially asked for by the EU.

–500 – The length of the trade deal, which is nevertheless to be posted, in pages.

–54 – Months between the initial referendum vote and the trade deal staying agreed.

–58 – Countries the United kingdom has built trade deals with all-around the world because Brexit, in accordance to the Key Minister.

–£668 billion – The volume of money the offer will crank out just about every year, in accordance to Mr Johnson.

–9.30am – When European diplomats will meet up with on Xmas Day in United kingdom time to start out reviewing the agreement.

–95 – Months given that then-Key Minister David Cameron promised an in-out referendum on EU membership if the Conservatives gain the 2015 basic election.

–One – Pigeon pounced on by Larry the cat in Downing Street while the country waited for the announcement of a trade offer.

