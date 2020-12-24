The write-up-Brexit trade deal in numbers

The United kingdom and the European Union have reached a trade arrangement times prior to present preparations ended up thanks to expire.
ere is a seem at that Brexit deal in figures:
– 1973 – The year Key Minister Boris Johnson stated the British isles was last an independent coastal state with comprehensive manage in excess of its waters.
–£100 million – The total of dollars announced by Mr Johnson for fishing communities to modernise their fleets.
–27 – EU member states which will need to approve the trade deal.
–December 30 2020 – The day Parliament will be recalled to vote on the deal.
–January 31 2020 – When the Uk officially remaining the European Union.
–329 – Times in between the Uk leaving the EU and the trade deal staying attained.
–Four million – EU nationals who have asked for to settle in the Uk around the previous four several years, according to the Key Minister.
–Five (and a half) – The size of the fishing changeover period in years, slice from the 14 many years initially asked for by the EU.
–500 – The length of the trade deal, which is nevertheless to be posted, in pages.
–54 – Months between the initial referendum vote and the trade deal staying agreed.
–58 – Countries the United kingdom has built trade deals with all-around the world because Brexit, in accordance to the Key Minister.
–£668 billion – The volume of money the offer will crank out just about every year, in accordance to Mr Johnson.
–9.30am – When European diplomats will meet up with on Xmas Day in United kingdom time to start out reviewing the agreement.
–95 – Months given that then-Key Minister David Cameron promised an in-out referendum on EU membership if the Conservatives gain the 2015 basic election.
–One – Pigeon pounced on by Larry the cat in Downing Street while the country waited for the announcement of a trade offer.
