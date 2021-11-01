Based on the novel of the same name, a highly famous Netflix drama series starring Henry Cavil in the lead role is returning to the platform for its second installment. Created by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, the show revolves around the main character Geralt of Rivia and his exploits.

The Witcher has found immense success in its video game series which was an adaptation of the novel of the same name. Following that, Netflix’s online streaming platform adapted the same for series releases. After the success of the first season, we are now going to get another one. Let’s learn everything we know about it so far.

The Witcher Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer | What To Watch

The Witcher Plot

While the main character of the show is Geralt, The Witcher focuses on three different characters at different points in time. The first character of focus is Geralt of Rivia and most of the story revolves around him and his adventures.

The other two characters that story focuses on are Crown Princess Ciri and Sorceress Yennefer of Vengerberg. The show jumps from one character to another and tells the things from each of their perspectives.

At the start of the season, each character gets their arc and their origin stories and what events led them to become what they are. With each episode, the character progresses in their quest and move forward. Though this happens in different timelines, it doesn’t remain so for a long time.

After some events, the story arcs of these three characters collide and form a single timeline. Then comes the main plot of the story that features Battle for Soden Hills which is fought by the heroes against the invaders of Nilfgaard.

The Witcher Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer | What To Watch

The Witcher Season 1 Recap

In The Witcher season 1 recap, after Geralt escapes from Cintra, he finds a merchant getting attacked by undead monsters. He helps him by defeating them, however, in doing so he passes out and lies unconscious.

Geralt has a dream about his childhood and how his mother abandoned him. He wakes up on the farm of the merchant whose wife always brought Ciri to the same location. Geralt and Ciir both reunite by embracing as Ciri asks about the identity of Yennefer.

The Witcher Season 2 Release Date

The release date for The Witcher season 2 is out and it’s going to start premiering on Netflix on December 17th, 2021. After the end of its first season back in 2019, it was revealed that the show will continue with another season.

Its shooting began in2020 and now after one year, we are going to see Geralt, Ciri, and Yennefer in action once again. As for the number of episodes for the season, the speculations suggest that they will amount to 8.

The Witcher Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer | What To Watch

The creator of the show has also revealed that the three main characters of the show will now have a cumulative storyline instead of an individual one. They will now interact more with each other since now their story arcs are over.

The Witcher Season 2 Cast

Henry Cavil, a huge name in Hollywood will repose his role of Gerald in another installment of The Witcher. Along with him, this season will also bring Freya Allen and Anya Chalotra into their respective roles of Ciri and Yennefer.

What are your expectations from The Witcher season 2? Share your thoughts with us in the comments. For more updates, don’t forget to follow us on social media.