The Witcher established itself as a go-to show for all epic fiction lovers. It is based on a series of novels by Andrzej Sapkowski. Having Witcher (Monster Hunter), Bard Jaskier (Joey Batey), Ciri (Freya Allan), Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) and Geralt (Henry Cavil). All displaying their journey across the war-torn land popularly known as the continent.

The Witcher Season 2 turned out with a bang on its final 8th episode. It was dramatic and revealed the true potential of Ciri, and how Ciri gets a new “dysfunctional family “.

Season 2 added up entirely new supernatural entities as given in Bukowski’s novels and stories. Ciri is the one who demonstrates the potential to travel between the spheres and can transform the world.

The Witcher Season 2 Ending Explained

There are many things in the ending that need a decent unpacking. In this article, we will unpack some major events of the ending. So, read this article till the end to get all the details about the multiple bangs. If you just finished the season there are good to great chances that you are slightly bewildered.

Who is The Voleth Meir?

Let’s uncover aka monster. This is the Witcher. It’s a fresh character in The Witcher universe. Voleth Meir is also known as the Deathless mother.

When Yennefer visited Voleth Meir, she made an interesting proposal. If Yennefer brought her princess Ciri ( Freya Allan), Voleth Meir would replenish Yennefer’s magic. So, she starts conceding that if she runs after Geralt and Ciri she will find herself again. The offer was nothing more than a lie.

After spending some time with Ciri she changes her mind and realizes how extraordinary Ciri is. Though Yennefer decided to do good things, Deathless Mother still wanted to possess Ciri. So, Yennefer prepared a potion to keep Ciri away from Voleth Meir and Jaskier served as her undertaking boy.

Yennefer, Geralt And Ciri – A New Family

Before the Emhyr scene, Geralt told Vesemir that he can’t hide Ciri anymore as too many people are gunning for her. They all have to escape. Geralt allows Yennefer to come along so that she can help Ciri with her magic.

Realizing that monoliths are the gateway to another sphere, Voleth Meir (The Deathless Mother) just wants to use Ciri to go home. Then, Geralt thought of an idea as making Ciri a surrogate daughter of sorts, which is what he and Yennefer need.

Who Is The Master Of Lydia?

Coming to those who were chasing Ciri, the shadowy figure that was pulling the string behind. What we have seen is the hideous ravaged face of Lydia. She was trying to use the Witcher potion, made up of Ciri’s blood stolen from Kaer Morhen. It’s still unclear whether she enhanced her abilities using that or if it was wasted. She then seems to communicate with her boss telepathically.

Geralt’s Support

Ultimately, it was the love and backing of Ciri’s adopted parents that saved the day and caused Ciri to fight back against the Deathless mother as Ciri woke up she started taking control of her body to fight with Voleth Meir.

Deathless mother just needed a vessel and Yennefer was ready to give her the one Yennefer slit Ciri’s wrists and was willing to save her. In the end, they were all able to expel Voleth Meir out of Ciri’s body and it was Geralt who dealt the finish.

As per our views, Apart from resolving its many conflicts. The Witcher season 2 concentrates more intensely on the mystery of Ciri’s power and draws other powers together to either find her or protect her.

As per our views, Apart from resolving its many conflicts. The Witcher season 2 concentrates more intensely on the mystery of Ciri's power and draws other powers together to either find her or protect her.