The Weeknd’s ‘Save Your Tears’ Plastic Surgical procedure Glimpse Is Prosthetics

All in the name of art! The Weeknd debuted a spectacular new look at the get started of 2021, but in accordance to an insider, it’s all component of his efficiency piece.

On Tuesday, January 5, the Weeknd, a.k.a. Abel Tesfaye, 30, appeared in his “Save Your Tears” music video clip with a crooked nose, tremendous substantial cheekbones, surgery scars, furthermore a bloated encounter and lips. Though it appears to be like very real, a source confirms tells Us that it’s not.

“This is strictly effectiveness artwork,” the insider claims. “The Weeknd is donning prosthetics as he’s been enjoying since November 2019 when he released the Following Several hours era.”

In fact, the glance was produced by Mike Marino of Prosthetic Renaissance, the same mastermind behind Heidi Klum’s quite a few, several amazing Halloween costumes. In Marino’s Instagram publish celebrating the audio video clip, he notes that it was supposed to glimpse like poor plastic surgery. Nailed it! He also shared photos of the process, including the molds employed to create the superior cheekbones, prolonged chin and about plumped lips.

The Weeknd shared a at the rear of-the-scenes seem at his unrecognizable confront in a captionless Instagram article on Tuesday that was fairly stunning for a lot of lovers. “This creeped me tf out lol,” commented one particular user. “‘Can’t feel my face’ hittin a lil distinctive lmaooo,” wrote one more.

In actuality, so numerous people had been taken back by his altered appearance, that he began to development on Twitter. Though a lot of compared him to a “handsome Squidward” other people performed close to with his phase title. “#TheWeeknd out below looking like The middle of upcoming 7 days,” one consumer tweeted.

“Why is our boy #TheWeeknd making an attempt to glimpse like Dorian from the motion picture #Mask,” a different jokingly asked.

But this is not the 1st time the artist has used his confront as element of a statement-generating costume. Back in November 2020, the “Blinding Lights” singer made a stunning physical appearance at the American Tunes Awards with a confront-comprehensive of bandages, accepting awards and doing in the startling search.

Though at the 2020 MTV Movie Audio Awards, he held it pared down with no obvious prosthetics, the performer has hardly ever been frightened to consider his glimpse to a radical amount. In his “Blinding Lights” music video clip, the Canadian indigenous sporting activities a bloodied deal with. He later carried this over to his effectiveness on Saturday Night Dwell in April 2020.

