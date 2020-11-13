The Weeknd To Headline 2021 Super Bowl Halftime Show

It’s that time of year where the details of the upcoming Super Bowl are being announced.

New reports have confirmed that The Weeknd will headline the coveted halftime show for the 2021 battle.

The Weeknd said in a statement:

“We all grow up watching the world’s biggest acts playing the Super Bowl and one can only dream of being in that position. I’m humbled, honored and ecstatic to be the center of that infamous stage this year.”

He also confirmed the news on Twitter.

Click To Purchase Your Tickets Click To Purchase Your Tickets

The upcoming game is scheduled for Feb. 7 in Tampa, Fl.

Brian Rolapp, NFL chief media, and business officer also said the Grammy-winning singer:

“We are thrilled to have The Weeknd join us in Tampa Bay on the Pepsi Halftime Stage. Halftime Show performances have a history of excellence and creativity and we look forward to seeing what he will bring to Super Bowl LV.”

Todd Kaplan, vice president of Pepsi marketing added:

“Pepsi has worked with some of music’s biggest artists over the years – from Prince to Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Bruno Mars and most recently Jennifer Lopez and Shakira. After a year that’s largely been void of live music, we can’t wait to watch The Weeknd transform the world’s biggest stage with his limitless talent and creativity, delivering what will most certainly be an unforgettable performance that will be remembered for years to come.”

What do you think about The Weeknd performing at the Super Bowl? Comment and let us know!