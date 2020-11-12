The Weeknd Tapped to Play Super Bowl Halftime Show

Breaking News

Enormous news… The Weeknd has Formally announced he Is Performing the Super Bowl halftime show in February!!!

… so long as there’s a Super Bowl at February!!!

The celebrity awakened the news Thursday morning –“We all develop observing the world’s largest acts enjoying with the Super Bowl and you can only dream about being at this place. I am humbled, honored and thrilled to be the middle of the notorious stage this season.”

Weeknd was reserved by Jay-Z‘s Roc Nation bureau — that has a partnership with all the NFL.

Jay also weighed — stating,”That really is an astonishing moment in the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show will be an outstanding encounter with an outstanding performer.”

The match is set to happen on Feb. 7 in Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, home of the Buccaneers.

As for lovers… that the NFL has said it had been”expecting” to have tens of thousands of spectators available for the match — nothing has been set in stone due to this COVID pandemic.

League repetitions have stated they’re getting ready for all probable situations — that comprises few to no lovers.

Of course, that could make things odd for Your Weeknd — acting in a gigantic arena, on a huge stage without a dwell audience reaction.

But if there are not fans from the arena, the Super Bowl attracts a enormous worldwide market on TV — Super Bowl 54 (Chiefs vs. Rams) back in February hauled 102 MILLION audiences!!

Obviously the halftime show for this match was epic — Shakira and Jennifer Lopez!!

Thus, how can The Weeknd strategy to stick to these legends??

He has got a pretty excellent catalogue — with hits such as”Can’t Believe My Face,””Starboy,””The Hills Have Eyes” and a lot more.