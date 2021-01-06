The Weeknd Prompts Plastic Surgery Rumors With New Songs Video clip

Abel, is that you? The Weeknd kicked off 2021 by beautiful enthusiasts with his manufacturer new appear.

The 30-12 months-previous Grammy winner, born Abel Tesfaye, debuted his substantially altered facial area in his “Save Your Tears” new music online video on Tuesday, January 5. Although the Each day Mail claimed that he’s only putting on prosthetics, the singer experienced a bloated deal with and lips. In addition to a crooked nose, he had what appeared to be surgery scars across his cheeks.

The “Blinding Lights” crooner’s remarkable new glimpse led to him trending on Twitter. Just one lover questioned “wtf happened” to The Weeknd, whilst a next man or woman claimed that his fanbase will “love” him “no issue what.” As a 3rd person argued that “no other male artist can reinvent by themselves like The Weeknd does,” an additional consumer joked that he seemed like Lil’ Kim.

Some persons in contrast the acclaimed musician’s appearance to fictional Tv set characters, which include Spongebob Squarepants’ Squidward Tentacles. “Not The Weeknd offering really significantly handsome squidward in the conserve your tears mv,” 1 enthusiast tweeted, as another wrote, “The Weeknd noticed that handsome squidward insta filter and claimed ‘bro keep my coke.’”

Hrs soon after the songs video’s release, The Weekend sparked more comments from enthusiasts as he took to Instagram to share a captionless selfie of his surprising transformation. “This creeped me tf out lol,” a person wrote, even though a different simply just commented, “te amo.”

In November 2020, The Weeknd created headlines for covering his facial area in bandages when he attended the American Audio Awards. In the course of the night, he approved awards and executed along with Kenny G even though sporting the appear.

The Canadian singer has been partially masking his face due to the fact early 2020 next the release of his fourth studio album, After Several hours. He experienced a bloodied face in his “Blinding Lights” audio video clip, later on carrying more than that concept to his Saturday Evening Live efficiency in March 2020. All through his look on the NBC sketch sequence, he was also donning a nose bandage.

The Weeknd beforehand advised Range that he aimed to be more psychological on his newest album. “You could hear the vulnerability in the new music ahead of, but there was this sort of a shield, this kind of a f–k-you to the world,” he instructed the news outlet in April 2020. “And now, I’m pretty relaxed with allowing the earth know that I can be that way.”

The “In Your Eyes” artist also commented on how he’s carried the album’s concept visually via his strange costume and makeup, incorporating, “I neglect that I have it on sometimes.”

