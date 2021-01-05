The Weeknd proceeds ‘After Hours’ storyline with weird ‘Save Your Tears’ movie

The Weeknd has shared a strange new video clip for his most up-to-date one ‘Save Your Tears’ – watch it underneath.

Directed by Cliqua, the Canadian singer’s new visual carries on the storyline set out by former video clips from ‘After Hours’, his fourth studio album.

The initial video to be released from the album was ‘Heartless’, in which The Weeknd parties in Las Vegas although high. He then receives bruised and bloodied in ‘Blinding Lights’. He’s decapitated in the video clip for ‘In Your Eyes’, though in ‘Too Late’ his head gets hooked up to an additional person’s physique and he’s reanimated.

Modern performances by The Weeknd have viewed his confront protected with bandages, and now, the ‘Save Your Tears’ video reveals the success of reconstructive surgical procedure.

Enjoy the movie under:

https://www.youtube.com/enjoy?v=XXYlFuWEuKI

The Weeknd was just lately in the information immediately after lots of observed the absence of ‘After Hours’ from this year’s Grammy nominations.

Reacting to the snub late previous month, the crooner tweeted that the Grammys “remain corrupt”, introducing: “You owe me, my enthusiasts and the marketplace transparency.”

It was a distinctly distinct final result than the latest American New music Awards, in which Abel Tesfaye walked absent with 3 trophies, which includes Favorite Male Artist, Favorite Album and Favourite Track in the Soul/R&B categories.

In a four-star overview, NME‘s Luke Morgan Britton said that ‘After Hours’ “stands as The Weeknd’s strongest record in some time”, celebrating it for staying “free of features and comprehensive of probing self-reflection”.

Meanwhile, The Weeknd has begun do the job on the stick to up to ‘After Hours’ and claims he’s been inspired by the coronavirus pandemic and the Black Lives Matter protests.

Speaking in a new job interview, he also reported activities in excess of 2020 have designed him a lot more “inspired and creative” through the pandemic.