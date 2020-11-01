The Weeknd Is Currently Unrecognizable at The Nutty Professor Halloween Costume!

The Weeknd is that you?!

The 30-year old”Blinding Lights” singer shot into his Instagram on Saturday (October 31) to flaunt his Halloween costume — he seems entirely unrecognizable.

To Halloween,” The Weeknd dressed as scientist Sherman Klump in The Nutty Professor.

The Weeknd entirely obliterated his impersonation of those Eddie Murphy personality, finish with a fat suit, prosthetics on his head and hands, along with a wig and fake teeth.

The Weeknd has ever been a massive fan of Halloween, always outdoing himself with theatres each year. Back in 2018, he along with then-girlfriend Bella Hadid dressed as Beetlejuice and Lydia Deetz to get a Halloween celebration.

Only a couple of days back, The Weeknd published the music video for his song”Too Late” — see here!