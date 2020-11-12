The Weeknd Collection to Headline Super Bowl Halftime Show

Pari Dukovic/Pepsi

“Blinding Lights” singer The Weeknd is Going to Tampa Bay for Your Own 2021 Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show! )

In an announcement, The Weeknd stated on Thursday,”We grow up watching the planet’s largest tasks playing the Super Bowl and you can only dream of being at this position. I am humbled, honored and thrilled to be the middle of the notorious stage this season.”

The series will be made by Roc Nation along with DPS.

Roc Country head JAY-Z stated,”The Weeknd has released a sound all of his own. His amazing uniqueness has set a new production of bliss in music and artistry. That really is an extraordinary time in the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show will be an outstanding encounter with an outstanding performer.”

PepsiCo Senior Vice President of Sports, Media and Entertainment Adam Harter included,”We can not wait to cheer multi-award winning performer The Weeknd into the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show stage. In cooperation with all the NFL and also Roc Nation, we proceed to reimagine what a Pepsi Halftime Show resembles with a few of the greatest musicians on earth. We anticipate that the Weeknd will continue to raise the barsetting a new precedent both musically and aesthetically to the most-watched functioning of the year”

The night before, The Weeknd teased the major announcement using a mysterious Instagram post.

The Weeknd will soon be joining an elite set of actors to headline the Super Halftime Show, such as Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Beyoncé, Madonna and Coldplay.