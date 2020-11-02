The Wealthy Have Been Booking Private Jets To Vote in Battleground States

Exclusive

Forget absentee ballots, a Few wealthy Individuals will Jump on Personal jets That This Election Day to Be Certain their voices Have Been heard at the battleground Countries they Phone home.

Here is the deal… honchos in evoJets, an aviation firm specializing in private charters, informs us they have got many customers booking flights for their main homes on Election Day, especially to vote.

We are told these wealthy voters happen to be residing in their next houses throughout the pandemic — the horror — plus they are reserving same-day round-trip flights linking them into crucial battleground states.

One of the itineraries — personal traveling from California to Florida, Colorado into Pennsylvania and Wyoming into Ohio. The people on these flights advised evoJets they are going home merely to cast ballots. Then they are getting the hell outta Dodge.

Firm large wigs state that they do not remember this occurring throughout the 2016 election, along with the frequent denominator here, at least to these, appears to become wealthy customers transplanted as a result of the outbreak.

Meanwhile, Paramount Business Jets CEO Richard Zaher informs us his firm, a broker using over 15,000 private airplanes, states personal aviation is upward 100percent for flights involving Nov. 1-3, in contrast to previous year.

It is intriguing… Zaher claims that a third of these flights have been bound for global destinations. Leaving the U.S. could be smart, folks are becoming prepared for so *** to reach the fan come Election Night along with also an asteroid is hurtling towards the nation.

Oh, just how the other half lives.