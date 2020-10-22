The Way to Watch the Actual Housewives of Salt Lake City Early

Wish to See the premiere of the Actual Housewives of Salt Lake City Ancient?

Well you are in luck, Bravo lovers!

E! News can only announce that Bravo would soon be hosting complex drive-in screening occasions such as RHOSLC at Los Angeles (Thursday, Nov. 5) and Salt Lake City (Saturday, Nov. 7) before this show’ Nov. 11 TV premiere in 10 p.m. on Bravo.

Automobiles are free of charge and accessible at rhoslc.eventbrite.com, offering a huge number of fans the chance to see the very first episode safely by their automobiles. Each site will incorporate a winter wonderland with a grand entry, Housewives journalism, free snack boxes plus a particular message in Andy Cohen.

“Together with the comeback of drive-in theatres, we are eager to give Bravo lovers a chance to resign from their houses and celebrate the most recent addition to this franchise together with the premiere of the actual Housewives of Salt Lake City”, respectively Maria Laino DeLuca, Senior Vice President of Consumer and Social Marketing in Bravo and Universal Kids, stated Thursday.